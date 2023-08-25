BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — “It was terrifying,” said Stacy Gago, after receiving a call no parent wants to get — their child being in a school bus accident.

On Thursday, the varsity football players of Golden Valley High School were traveling to their game against East High School when a driver crashed head on with the bus on South Mount Vernon south of East Belle Terrace.

A 48-year-old man from Lamont, hit the bus head on and died at the scene.

“During it, I was thinking the whole time, I didn’t believe it was happening,” said Kyle Streeter, a junior on the Golden Valley football team. “I thought it was a dream the whole time. And then after it was like, I found out it was real, it was weird.”

“Seeing my teammates was the hardest part, because I could tell they were all scared, and worried about what was going to happen to the person in the other car, and everyone, other teammates.”

After the crash, phones ringing were moments of terror for many Golden Valley families.

“My phone rings, and I know that they’re on their way, so I wonder why he’s calling me. I’m like ‘what did he forget?'” Stacy Gago, Kyle Streeter’s mom, said.

“(Kyle) said frantically: ‘Mom, we were in an accident.’ And I can hear the sirens of the bus going off … I can hear the voices of the other boys, and I can just hear the fear in his voice, it was very scary,” Gago said.

“He has like black scuffs all on his arm, and I’m like where did that come from? He’s like I don’t know, because he was like on the driver’s side, right behind the emergency exit … that side got peeled like a banana,” said Annita Davis, mother of Aramius Davis, a senior on the Golden Valley football team.

The bus driver, 37-year-old Sherrie Ortiz, was taken to Kern Medical with moderate injuries according to the Highway Patrol.

Kyle Streeter says some teammates had bruises, scrapes. One was taken to the hospital for stitches. The bus they were traveling in did not have seatbelts.

“Seatbelts are required in school buses if they’re made after July 2005 … that (bus) was actually built in 2004 … so it did not have any seatbelts,” said Officer Tomas Martinez, of the California Highway Patrol in Bakersfield.

The Kern High School District declined to talk with 17 News about the incident. Both Stacy Gago and Annita Davis ask school officials to improve their road safety measures.

“It is concerning to me,” Gago said. “We wear them in our car, why can’t we have it in the buses?”

“It bothers me, I didn’t even know that they had new buses with seatbelts now. I think they should give those buses, the state should give them a certain amount of time to have all the buses retrofitted with seatbelts,” Davis said.

The crash will stay with Kyle Streeter for a while.

“I’m not scared to go on a drive anymore, but, it’s like, always have it in my mind” he said.

Only around half of the football team went to classes on Friday, the rest took the day to recover. Kyle Streeter says they are still set to play at home next Thursday. CHP says there have been 22 incidents involving buses this year.