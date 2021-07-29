I-5 traffic backed up 2 miles after big rig fire

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Traffic on Interstate 5 is backed up two miles for cleanup after a big rig caught fire, according to Caltrans.

The slow lane is closed and there is no estimate as to when it will reopen.

