I-5 traffic backed up 2 miles after big rig fire

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Traffic on Interstate 5 is backed up two miles for cleanup after a big rig caught fire, according to Caltrans.
The slow lane is closed and there is no estimate as to when it will reopen.
GRAPEVINE: The Northbound I-5 #4 (right) lane is currently closed at Grapevine Road for clean-up and vehicle removal following an earlier big rig fire. Traffic backed up approximately 2 miles. No ETO at this time. pic.twitter.com/jgz1Sl4C3F— Caltrans District 6 (@CaltransDist6) July 29, 2021
