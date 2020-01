Interstate 5 will be reduced to one lane in each direction from Twisselman Road to the Kern/Kings County Line next week.

The California Department of Transportation said the closures will start on Monday and end on Friday, Jan. 31. The closures, needed for road maintenance, will take place from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.

Motorists can expect delays and are encouraged to take an alternate route if possible.