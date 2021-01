BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Interstate 5 is closed through the Grapevine due to snow, according to Caltrans.

The California Highway Patrol was escorting traffic over the Grapevine around 2:15 a.m. Monday morning but has since closed the road. It is unknown when the roadway will reopen.

Grapevine: Interstate 5 over Grapevine now CLOSED due to snow. No ETO pic.twitter.com/ScfDHUwHDQ — Caltrans District 6 (@CaltransDist6) January 25, 2021

