BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A semi-truck hauling a log rolled over on the roadside on the southbound I-5 at Twisselman Road and a patient is now being airlifted, according to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page.

The page says, the incident began at about 11:14 a.m. when the log rolled over.

The southbound on-ramp is blocked, according to CHP.

This is a developing story.