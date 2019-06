BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An onramp to Interstate 5 in Lost Hills will remain closed until Monday morning for construction.

The northbound I-5 onramp from Highway 46 was closed at 6 p.m. Friday. It is scheduled to reopen on Monday, May 20 at 6 a.m.

Caltrans says the closure could last longer if necessary, because of weather delays or other uncontrollable events during the road work.