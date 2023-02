BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Snow and icy conditions have forced a closure of Interstate 5 through the Grapevine early Saturday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Just after 2 a.m., CHP in Fort Tejon said northbound and southbound lanes are closed to traffic due to heavy snowfall and ice buildup on the roadway.

There is no estimate for how long I-5 would remain closed.