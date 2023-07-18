BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A massive fire broke out Tuesday morning at the Golden Empire Transit building on Golden State Avenue just west of F Street, at the first hydrogen fueling station in Kern County.

The fire happened in the early morning hours Tuesday, around 1 a.m. Janet Sanders from GET spoke with 17 News to talk more about what happened.

“It happened to be right at our hydrogen fueling station, which is brand new. There was a bus fueling at the time,” Sanders told 17 News. “It completely brought down the bus, so it’s gone, demolished. It did not damage the whole hydrogen fueling station, just damaged the pump area of it. There were some explosions, those were actually the tanks on the hydrogen bus that were exploding.”

GET Bus is required by the state of California to be zero-emission by 2040, which is why they’re moving to hydrogen buses. Sanders said that each bus cost them about 1.1 million dollars.

Sanders also said that, luckily, there were no injuries reported.

Bakersfield fire says the fire doesn’t appear to be suspicious, but the cause of the is under investigation.