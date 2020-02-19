Hwy. 99 will be closed tonight and Wednesday for Hwy. 58 bridge widening

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Northbound Highway 99 will be closed tonight around the Highway 58 junction to allow for work on the westbound 58 bridge widening.

The closure is expected to be in place between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. Northbound traffic will be detoured eastbound onto Highway 58 then will exit at H Street and return westbound to re-enter northbound Highway 99.

On Wednesday, southbound 99 will be closed in this area between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. for work on the bridge widening. Southbound traffic will be detoured off the freeway at Stockdale Highway and follow Real Road to Ming Avenue re-enter the freeway.

Wible Road will be closed tonight between Stockdale Highway and Belle Terrace from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. to allow the contractor to set concrete girders for the bridge widening. The closure will affect through traffic in both directions.

Wible Road traffic will be detoured to H Street during the closure. The Wible Road on-ramp to northbound Highway 99 and the westbound Highway 58-to-southbound 99 loop ramp will also be closed while this work is underway.

The on-ramp from Ming Avenue to northbound Highway 99 will be closed between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. tonight through Thursday. Northbound motorists will be detoured to H Street, north to Highway 58, then west to the northbound 99 connector ramp.

Daytime reverse traffic control remains in place on Wible Road through the end of the month for storm drain improvements. Flagging personnel may need to stop traffic for up to five minutes between the hours of 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes or allow sufficient time to reach their destination if they must use Wible Road during this time period.