BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least two people are injured and traffic is slowed near the Interstate 5 and Highway 99 split.

According to the California Highway Patrol of Fort Tejon, the driver of a food truck was driving in the southbound lanes, and for an unknown reason, the truck went over the guardrail and into the northbound lanes.

One person was ejected and is being airlifted to a hospital, and another person in the food truck has minor injuries, according to CHP.

Both directions of traffic were closed for the helicopter.

Both directions of traffic are slowed in the area of Laval Road and the Interstate 5 and Highway 99 split.