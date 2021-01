BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Highway 99 will be partially closed next week as part of a rehabilitation project.

Northbound and southbound Highway 99 will each be reduced to one lane just north of Olive Drive from Tuesday through Friday between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. each night, according to Caltrans.

The department said the length of the closure will be about a quarter of a mile. The closure will not affect the ramps at Olive Drive and Norris Road.