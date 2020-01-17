Hwy. 99 near Olive Drive temporarily closed after KCSO suspect ran into traffic

OIILDALE, Calif. (KGET) — Highway 99 near Olive Drive had to be temporarily closed this morning after a man ran into traffic.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said it received a report at around 10:18 a.m. about a man who had pulled out a knife after having a verbal argument with someone at the Vagabond Inn, 6100 Knudsen Dr.

The department said the suspect began running into traffic on Highway 99 after deputies arrived on the scene. The area was closed for about 15 minutes so that deputies could apprehend the suspect, who has not yet been named.