Hwy. 99 getting full closure Thursday night

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Highway 99 will be closed between Stockdale Highway and Ming Avenue on Thursday night.

The closure will take place between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. In addition, the westbound Highway 58-to-southbound 99 loop ramp will also be closed during this time period. These closures are needed to place deck concrete on the widened westbound Highway 58/99 separation bridge.

Wible Road will be closed between Stockdale Highway and Belle Terrace on Friday from 4 a.m. through 10 a.m. This closure is also needed for concrete placement on the widened bridge deck. The closure will affect both directions of travel on Wible Road.

Motorists heading northbound and southbound on Highway 99 on Thursday night will be detoured to Union Avenue. Motorists can use either Real Road or H Street to detour around the Wible Road closure.