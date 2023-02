BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A portion Highway 58 from Bakersfield to Mojave is closed again due to snow and ice.

The California Highway Patrol said the closure is for eastbound and westbound traffic between Towerline Road through Mojave.

This stretch of Highway 58 has closed multiple times since Wednesday and the beginning of a series of storms making their way through Kern County.

There was no estimate for reopening the highway.