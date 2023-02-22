BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A portion of Highway 58 is closed Wednesday afternoon due to snow, ice and multiple spinouts, officials said.

Eastbound and westbound traffic between Towerline Road and exit 165 in Mojave along Highway 58 was shut down at around 4:15 p.m., the California Highway Patrol said.

Crashes involving semi trucks were reported in the Tehachapi area along Highway 58 just east of Tucker Road at around 4 p.m.

Access to Highway 58 from Highway 223 is also closed.

Snow has been falling in the mountain areas and passes for much of the afternoon. CHP in Fort Tejon reported snow was also falling along I-5 over the Grapevine but the road remained open.

