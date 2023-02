BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A portion of Highway 58 has been closed in Bakersfield, Caltrans said late Friday night.

Caltrans District 9 said the closure is in place for the Tehachapi pass between Towerline Road in Bakersfield to Exit 172 near Mojave. The road has been closed since around 11:45 p.m.

There is no estimate for when the road would reopen, Caltrans said.