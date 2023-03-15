BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Highway 223 is closed between Towerline and Bena roads due to boulders and flooding in the roadway, according to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page.

Large boulders landed in northbound and southbound lanes of Highway 58, causing at least one SUV to hit one of the boulders, according to CHP.

The collision reportedly prompted multiple vehicles to pull over on the right shoulder of Highway 58 to avoid flooding on the roadway and boulders.

Avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story.