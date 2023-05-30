BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Caltrans’ chief engineer is evaluating the damage that appeared on the roadway of Highway 178 over the weekend as well as coming up with potential solutions for motorists who need to make their way through.

But with the Kern River rushing down stream just feet from the damaged road, those solutions are limited.

Highway 178 in the Kern River Canyon is severely cracked in two spots in the westbound lane.

The cracks are big enough for a foot or hand to fit through. The Kern River is aggressively eroding the rock and sediment next to the road leading to major concern.

“Unfortunately because of the damaged roadway the 178 is currently closed through the Canyon and it’s unknown how long it will remain closed,” Martinez said.

Caltrans has its chief engineer evaluating the situation. In the meantime the canyon road will be closed indefinitely until an update is given.

“Anybody that plans on traveling through the canyon they need to plan to not take the canyon for quiet some time,” Martinez said. “We do have Caltrans working hard to revaluate it so in the meantime we have an alternate route we can give you.”

The alternate route is for drivers heading east is to take take Highway 58 east, go north on Highway 14, then west on Highway 178.

“It’s unfortunate that something unexpected something that was caused naturally,” Martinez said. “We do want you to be patient. We do want you to understand your safety is our priority.