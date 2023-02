BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A single-vehicle crash is blocking one lane on Highway 178 Wednesday night, according to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Information Page.

According to CHP, the crash happened on eastbound Highway 178 just west of Beale Avenue around 6:16 p.m.

It is not immediately clear if anyone was injured but CHP is reporting an occupant is out of the vehicle.

As of 7:16 p.m. all lanes of Highway 178 are open to traffic again, according to the CHP Traffic Information Page.