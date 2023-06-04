BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Highway 178 is now open with one-way traffic control through the Kern River canyon starting at mile marker 21, according to Caltrans and the California Highway Patrol.

The one-way traffic control comes after the roadway suffered extensive damage due to the extensive winter storm damages.

Caltrans District 6 reported Highway 178 through the canyon will not fully reopen for months.

Officials with CHP advise motorists to drive slowly and with caution through the impacted areas. While driving through the area expect delays.