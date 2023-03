BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Highway 178 is open through the canyon Friday night following rockslides Wednesday, according to Caltrans.

Highway 178 closed Wednesday morning because of a rockslide then opened for about one hour and then closed again due to a second rockslide.

Courtesy Caltrans District 6

Caltrans District 6 shared photos following the rockslide.

