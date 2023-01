BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Caltrans has been working to repair the damage from a rockslide on Highway 178 in the canyon and officials expect the roadway to be fully reopened by Friday evening.

Highway 178, remains closed as of Thursday night after a rockslide Wednesday morning.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the rockslide happened at 9 a.m. near Power Station 1, the highway’s narrowest point.