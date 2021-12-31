Hwy 178 closed through the canyon due to rock slide

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Highway 178 through the canyon is closed due to a rockslide, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Eastbound traffic will be shutdown at the mouth of the canyon, according to CHP. Westbound traffic is also closed.

The rockslide happened between mile marker 19 and mile marker 21, according to CHP. The rockslide caused damage to the roadway and repairs need to be made.

Highway 178 will be closed for a few hours to finish repairs on the roadway, according to CHP.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.