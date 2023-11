BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Drilling operations on the damaged section of Highway 178 begins Monday as part of the Emergency Repair Project, according to Caltrans.

Work crews will be begin working at postmile 21.1, between Stark Creek and Lucas Creek, where one-way traffic control will remain in place until the project is completed in late Spring 2024.

Officials say to stay alert while driving and to slow down while driving through work zones.