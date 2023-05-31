BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Highway 178 has been closed for five days due to road damage and it appears that road cracks have gotten bigger.

A fleet of Caltrans engineers and a geologist from Sacramento are assessing the damage to the road. Their report will determine possible solutions and a timeline for repairs.

There are some complications with fixing the road. One is the surging Kern River impeding future repairs but a solution for that is already in the works.

“If there is some sort of lower level of water release that is needed for the Kern River in order to conduct the repairs, that plan is already being put into place to accommodate the repairs to the 178,” Caltrans District 6 representative Christian Lukens said.

The swelling Kern River continues to bash against the concrete pillars holding up the highway. That water is the main reason for the current damage.

“There had been some water undermining the 178 and getting underneath the roadway that led to those cracks,” Lukens said.

During the canyon shutdown, Caltrans has also been fixing the highway, repairing damaged guard rails, patching up the road and removing dangerous vegetation.

The geologist assessing Highway 178 is working on assessing Highway 155 too. It’s been closed since March.

The alternate route is for drivers to take Highway 58 east, then north of Highway 14 and west on Highway 178.

Once recommendations are received, Caltrans said the US Army Corp of Engineers could potentially lower the water level of the Kern River for repairs but for now, the canyon closure remains indefinite.