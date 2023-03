BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Highway 178 is closed for westbound traffic due to snowy conditions as of Tuesday, according to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page.

As of approximately 10 p.m., the CHP closed Highway 178 to the junction of Highway 14 in the Mojave area because of the current snowstorm. Caltrans advises motorists to use alternative routes.

It is unknown when the highway will reopen.

Check back for updates.