BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Eastbound and westbound traffic on Highway 178 through the canyon has been closed for a second time Wednesday due to a mudslide and rocks in the roadway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The road was closed at around 11:45 a.m., according to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page.

CHP says there are mudslides and rockslides throughout the canyon.

The canyon was briefly reopened for about an hour after an early morning rockslide.

