BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol is in the process of closing Highway 178 is in both direction through the canyon.

Highway 178 is closing due to a rockslide in the canyon and is asking for drivers to avoid the area and find an alternative route.

We are in the process of closing SR178 in both directions, through the Canyon, due to a rock slide. Please avoid the area. #rockslide #TrafficAlert pic.twitter.com/9On02zhF6Q — CHP Bakersfield (@BakersfieldChp) December 15, 2021

This is a developing story, we will update as more information becomes available.