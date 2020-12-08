Hwy. 178 closed at mouth of Kern River Canyon due to solo crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Highway 178 is currently closed in both directions at the mouth of the Kern River Canyon due to a solo vehicle crash, according to Caltrans.
There is currently no estimate for when the highway will be reopened. This article will be updated once more information becomes available.
KERN CANYON: State Route 178 is currently closed in both directions at the mouth of the canyon due to a single vehicle collision and recovery operations. No ETO at this time. pic.twitter.com/CuxDnZLUtz— Caltrans District 6 (@CaltransDist6) December 8, 2020