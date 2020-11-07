Hwy. 178 closed at Kern River Canyon due to multiple rockslides

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Highway 178 between Bakersfield and Lake Isabella has been closed due to multiple rockslides in the Kern River Canyon, according to Caltrans.
There is no estimation at this time of when the highway will be reopened. This article will be updated once more information becomes available.
Kern Canyon: State Route 178 CLOSED in the Kern Canyon between Bakersfield and Lake Isabella due to multiple rock slides. No ETO pic.twitter.com/04g03HDT70— Caltrans District 6 (@CaltransDist6) November 7, 2020