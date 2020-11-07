Election Coverage    •    Politics News    •    Click Here for Election Results
Election Coverage   •   Politics News
Click Here for Election Results

Hwy. 178 closed at Kern River Canyon due to multiple rockslides

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Highway 178 between Bakersfield and Lake Isabella has been closed due to multiple rockslides in the Kern River Canyon, according to Caltrans.

There is no estimation at this time of when the highway will be reopened. This article will be updated once more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News