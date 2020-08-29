Hwy. 178 closed at Democrat Road after vehicle ends up in ditch

Local News

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Highway 178 is closed in both directions at Democrat Road after a vehicle crashed into a ditch earlier this afternoon. 

The California Highway Patrol said officers were called out to the area at around 12:50 p.m. The department said when they arrived, officers found a person outside of the car but that there was still a dog inside the vehicle. 

It is unknown at this time if the anyone was injured or killed in the accident. This story will be updated once more information becomes available.

