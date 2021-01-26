Hwy. 178 at Kern River Canyon closed due to crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Highway 178 through the Kern River Canyon has been closed due to a non-injury crash involving a big rig, according to the California Highway Patrol.
There is no estimate at this time for when the highway will reopen. No additional details about the crash are currently available. This is a developing story.
