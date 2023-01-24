BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Caltrans said extensive damage to a portion of Highway 166 in Maricopa will keep the closure in place until the end of the month.

Caltrans officials said sections of the roadway will need to be rebuilt and repaved because of a sinkhole.

Highway 166 is currently closed between Maricopa and the San Luis Obispo County line.

The closure has been in place since Jan. 9 after a series of storms battered areas of Kern County, flooding portions of the highway.

Caltrans officials said they will have a better idea of the status of repairs by the end of the week.