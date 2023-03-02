Update: CHP has confirmed all parties involved in the collision suffered minor injuries. Emergency crews are on scene clearing debris from Highway 119 at Harrison Street.

Avoid the area if possible.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A semi truck and a vehicle collided head-on, Thursday morning on Highway 119 near Taft, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page.

Highway 119 is closed at Harrison Street after a head-on traffic collision caused the semi to overturn blocking both lanes of traffic, the website reported.

The force of the crash left the second vehicle engulfed in flames on the roadway.

The extent of the occupants’ injuries is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story.