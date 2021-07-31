Hungry Fire burns 320 acres near Gorman, 15% containment: LA County Fire

GORMAN, Calif. (KGET) — Firefighters from multiple agencies are working to contain a brush fire near Gorman that has burned 320 acres.

Firefighters are working to put out the Hungry Fire which broke out at around 4 p.m. in the hills west of Interstate 5. CAL Fire said the fire was burning in an area off Quail Canyon Road and Goldhill Road south of Frazier Park.

Los Angeles County fire officials said the fire was burning light/medium fuels and no structures were under threat.

Water dropping helicopters are being used to put out the flames with fire crews from Ventura County, CAL Fire, and the U.S. Forest Service.