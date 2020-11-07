UPDATE: 1,700 PG&E customers without power in west Bakersfield

UPDATE (10 a.m.): PG&E is now reporting that more than 1,700 customers between Calloway Drive and Allen Road near Rosedale Highway are without power. There is no estimated restoration time at this time.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — More than 400 PG&E customers in the area of Coffee Road just north of Stockdale Highway as well as nearly 150 in the area of Stockdale and Ashe Road are currently without power.

According to the Pacific Gas & Electric Company, 411 customers have been without power in the area of Stockdale Highway and Coffee Road since around 4:30 a.m. Power is expected to be restored by noon today.

Two smaller outages have affected customers in the area of Ashe Road and Stockdale Highway. The biggest has been affecting 92 customers near Ashe Road south of Stockdale Highway since around 4:30 a.m. Power is estimated to be restored by noon.

An additional 56 customers at the southwest corner of the Stockdale and Ash intersection have been without power since around 8:14 a.m. A restoration estimate has yet to be announced by PG&E.

The causes for the power outages are still under investigation.