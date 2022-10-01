BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Hundreds of law enforcement supporters drove to Downtown Bakersfield for the annual 999 Officer Down Ride, supporting the families of law enforcement killed in the line of duty.

The line of riders seemed almost never-ending with more than 500 riders came out together to support our local law enforcement.

“These people are everyday citizens in Bakersfield that are motorcycle enthusiast and law enforcement supporters,” Billy Owens the president of the Kern County 999 Foundation said.

This is one of the biggest fundraisers for the 999 foundation every year. Last year it raised more than 30,000 dollars. This year organizers said they’re expect even more.

“Anything that we can do to raise funds for fallen officer’s families to help that interim before insurance kicks in, we’re there to support the families financially,” Just Gardiner a first-time 999 Officer Down attendee said.

“We’re a bunch a cops that raise a lot of money that we hope we never have to spend because if we’re spending money that means we’ve lost or have an officer injured,” Bobby Courtney the national president for the iron breed motorcycle association said.

Most of the riders are locals but many of them are from out of town. Organizers said some of them came as far as Texas.

“When an officer dies in the line of duty it’s not just the entity that loses an officer it’s the community that loses an officer,” Owens said.