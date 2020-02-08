Hundreds of teens with special needs turn out to celebrate a ‘Night to Shine’

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Hundreds of teens with special needs and their parents turned out for a “Night to Shine”.

A “Night to Shine” was held at Crossroads Christian Fellowship in conjunction with the Tim Tebow Foundation Friday.

It is an event aimed to celebrate people in our community with special needs. A time for teens with different abilities to just be teens and dance the night away.

Event coordinator Brian Conlee says 225 guests attended with over 500 volunteers working the night.

This year, a special relaxation area for parents allowed them to relax while their children had fun.

“The best part to me is they all come here with some type of special need, but because they all know they all have a special need, they all kinda let loose. They have fun and they’re not worried about what other people think,” Conlee said.

First time “Night to Shine” attendee Tyler Ragsdale was excited to make long-lasting memories.

“Today I went on a party bus, I ate at Chick-fil-A and I’m probably going to dance. And I sang karaoke – Taylor Swift, ‘We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together,” said Ragsdale.