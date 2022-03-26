BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Thousands of people have lost loved ones because of COVID-19 and a memorial in their honor was unveiled in Northwest Bakersfield.



The COVID-19 memorial brought hundreds of people down to American Fabrication where they paid tribute to friends and family who passed away from COVID-19.

It was a gathering of people, all still grieving the loss of their loved ones to the pandemic. American Fabrication owner Kevin Russell came up with the idea to build the memorial.

“I asked my guys what do you think, is this over our head and they said no way, we can do this,” Russell said. “It took about two months, two or three to come up with the design.”

Families placed flowers along memorial as well as held crosses and images of their loved ones as they touched the names on the walls.

Nelda Gonzalez lost her sister, and two brothers to COVID-19. She came to the memorial with the rest of her family to pay tribute to her three siblings.

“It means a lot,” Gonzalez said. “It means so much and it’s so heartbreaking. You don’t want your name on that wall but I’m glad someone’s doing something about it. We just need to be more careful.”

Russell said the memorial will stay up for the public to view while his family runs the business. In the future, the memorial could be donated to the Kern County Museum but for now it’ll be open anytime for people to view.

“24 hours a day,” Russell said. “It’s never had any problems out here. It’s very well lit, more light than we actually needed. It blinds you.”

The COVID memorial will be open 24 hours seven days a week.

If you would like to get a loved one or friend’s name on the memorial you can reach American Fabrication through this email, mjlbettis@gmail.com