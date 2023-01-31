BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The overpopulation of dogs in our animal shelters is still at an all-time high. An increase in dogs means an increase in dog deaths.

Hundreds of dogs were killed in January and most of them were puppies. All because of backyard breeders and people refusing to get animals spayed or neutered. This number is not expected to decrease anytime soon.

The Bakersfield Animal Care Center is overwhelmed.

“We’re looking to take in more dogs than we ever have and last year was a record-breaking year, this year is going to break that record,” Joshua Proctor the animal behaviorist for the Bakersfield Animal Care Center said.

Hundreds of dogs are taken in every single week. January already breaking the center’s record.

“We are going to be looking at anywhere from 650 to 670 dogs to end off the month and that’s 200 dogs more year to date than 2022,” Proctor said.

The number of dogs euthanized hasn’t gone down either. It’s the opposite.

“It’s actually increasing. This month alone we’ve already done more than 200 euthanasia,” Proctor said. “This is dominantly puppies, toddlers and large breed dogs.”

Joshua Proctor the Animal Behaviorist for Bakersfield Animal Care Center says it’d be too cruel to raise a puppy its entire adolescent life in the center.

“There just doesn’t seem to be a market for them anymore. At this age all puppies know how to do is eat, poop and chew on things,” Proctor said. “They are very destructive and a lot of people don’t have time to train and training costs a lot of money and with our economy we see people spending less money on dogs.”

It isn’t just the city animal shelter seeing these issues either.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“As for our incoming dogs and cats it’s comparable to our 2019 pre-pandemic levels,” Nick Cullen the Director of Kern County Animal Services said.

Experts say this is a community-wide issue and it’ll take a community to fix it. Adopting, spaying and neutering your pets as well as keeping up on vaccinations for your dogs are all going to be needed to fix this crisis. It won’t be a quick fix either. Even with everyone’s support, it’ll take years to get things fixed and dog deaths down.