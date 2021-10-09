Hundreds of cars from oldies to hot rods in Downtown Bakersfield car show

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Downtown Bakersfield turned into a car enthusiast dream come true with hundreds of cars from across the decades being shown off in style.

From Model T’s to Mustangs to even military trucks. The show had it all.



The Streets of Bakersfield Cruizin Shine had Downtown Bakersfield flooded with thousands of spectators looking at all of the dazzling cars.

Hot rods, old school ambulances and even special supped up oldies were shown.

“This is a 1959 micro bus convey Volkswagen 11 window,” Vince Calaustro the owner of the 1959 Volkswagen micro bus said. “Originally it cost about $1,600 new in 1959.”

Vehicle owners were able to show off their cars and while knowing their admission fees are going to charities in need.

“This is a good cause, Calaustro said. “It’s a good way to help Bakersfield out and same time show how proudful we are of our vehicles here in Bakersfield.”

Cruzin4charity had vendors and other groups from across Bakersfield set up a table for the event. The nonprofit saw about 400 cars be a part of the show.

“It’s a group of car enthusiasts that are local and basically that gathered together with the intent of putting on an annual car show,” Tony Castiglione the founder of Cruzin4charity said. “Each car club chooses a charity of their choice and in return that charity helps with the event. Overall, we have over 150 volunteers helping with the event.”

Organizers said the event was a huge success and wouldn’t have been possible without all the help from volunteers.

“This event is all about giving back to our community,” Castiglione said. “It is a 100 percent volunteer based and is about giving back to charities in need.”

100 percent of the profit will be donated to local Kern County charities like the Wounded Heroes Fund.