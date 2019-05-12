Hundreds gathered for the 28th annual NICU graduate reunion Saturday

It was an emotional day for doctors, nurses and hundreds of families, as Memorial Hospital held the 28th annual Neonatal Intensive Care Unit graduation reunion Saturday.

From super heroes to crafts, it was a day to celebrate life and a chance for nurses to reconnect with the babies and families they took care of in the NICU.

The NICU helps around 400 families a year, caring for premature babies until they are healthy enough to graduate and go home.

“It’s a feeling, it’s hard to express because all these babies have been so sick in the unit and when they come back and they are healthy and playing,” NICU medical director Dr. Madhu Bhogal said. “It gives a sense of gratefulness to God and our hospital help us provide the best care that we can give.”

The NICU has been opened for more than 30 years. It started with just six beds and now has 31.

The staff says they look forward to the reunion every year.