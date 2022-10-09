BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield protesters gathered at the Park at River Walk Sunday evening to fight for women’s rights in Iran.

This coming after a 22-year-old woman was detained for allegedly incorrectly wearing her hijab. She died while in police custody, witnesses claiming she was beaten to death.

More than 200 protesters of all ages came together to spread awareness about women’s ongoing fight for rights in Iran.

“This event is about informing the people about what’s going on in Iran right now,” Zachary Bashirtash the protest organizer said.

“The people in Iran want freedom — something that we cherish so greatly in this country. They don’t have the freedom to stand here, to address the news, to be able to speak out against something that’s wrong. They are doing it in a country that’s dangerous for their lives and they’re being killed over it for this.”

Bashirtash said many people have fled from the violence in Iran and have made Bakersfield their home.

“Being away from Iran for 40 years since this regime took over,” Mohsen Attaran a protester said. “They are doing so many atrocities and discrimination against the majority of the population which are women in Iran.”

Protests are happening across the world, all demanding for Iran’s regime change. All of these protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who died in police custody in September. She was detained for allegedly incorrectly wearing her hijab. Protesters say she was beaten and was killed by the police.

“There’s reform needed. There’s atrocities committed against women in these Middle Eastern countries and people need to speak up and do something about it,” Sheeza Gordon a protester said.

“I think vast majority if not all Iranians in the United States want that regime gone,” Nicholas Azemika another protestor said.

The protesters say they want the Biden administration to not give any money to Iran and force the government to answer for its committed atrocities.

“The country unfortunately has the ability to shut the internet off for their citizens so that they can’t get their voices out so that the rest of the world doesn’t know about the atrocities that are taking place,” Bashirtash said. “That’s why we are here, it’s our responsibility to open our mouths and to speak out about what’s happening.”