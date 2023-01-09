BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A fundraiser drew hundreds of people to Beach Park in Bakersfield.

It’s goal, to send back the body of man, who was killed changing his tire, back to Peru.

From playing soccer to eating authentic Peruvian food. The Union of Peruvian Clubs gathered all the people together to raise money to send the body of Edivio Hinostroza Inga back to Peru.

“He always wanted to go back to his home town that was his dream,” Jazmina Prieto a volunteer with Union of Peruvian Clubs said. “Sadly he doesn’t get to do that but we know how much he talked about being back there and he always mentioned how he wanted to be buried where he was born.”

Inga was killed on a foggy day while changing a tire in Northwest Bakersfield on Dec. 26. A preliminary investigation indicates that Inga had stopped on the side of the road to change a tire on his gardening vehicle and an SUV then collided into the truck. Police say speed in foggy conditions may have been a factor in the collision.

“He came here 14 years ago and he worked all his years here as a gardener,” Prieto said.

The fundraiser hosted a soccer tournament for teams full of all ages to compete. Many of the soccer players said it was an honor to play during the event and in memory of Inga.

“Just seeing everyone here and playing and helping someone in need.. it feels amazing,” Gabriel Prieto a soccer player at the fundraiser said.

“Helping people in need. It’s always been like this. When something happens to someone we all help each other,” Jefri Martel a soccer player at the fundraiser said.

The organization needs to raise about 13,000 to 14,000 dollars to send Inga back to his hometown in Peru to have him buried.