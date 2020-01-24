Hundreds gathered at the 40th Annual Bakersfield Prayer Breakfast

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — This morning, hundreds gathered at Mechanics Bank Convention Center for the 40th annual Bakersfield Prayer Breakfast. It’s a four-decade-old tradition that brings people together to pray, regardless of their faith or political views.

Chairman Doug Carter, who joined 17 news at Sunrise, credits the community for supporting this event year in and year out.

“Everyone checks their differences at the door. We come in to lift each other and encourage one another. We pray for our community here,” said Carter.

The keynote speaker this year was Rocky Fleming, founder of Influencers Global Ministries. The author and motivational speaker focused his speech on peace and unity within our community.

“I’m hoping to deliver a message on peace and being a peacemaker. I will tell you the people I’ve met here have really good hearts,” said Fleming.

A message that Carter agrees with wholeheartedly.

“We need to lift one another and support each other and the community in a very real and passionate way,” said Carter.