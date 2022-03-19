BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Raise Bakersfield is celebratory event sponsored by Dignity Health and Awake California.

Hundreds of people spent the day at the event at The Dignity Health Amphitheater in Southwest Bakersfield.

An event full of fun at the Park at River Walk. Dozens of family and friends filling up the seats at the park for an event that took more than a year to get set up.

It brought hundreds of people together from across Bakersfield. It was free and had food, kids’ games, and sermons for the people to enjoy.

“There’s a lot to celebrate in Bakersfield and that’s the emphasis of this event is bringing people together about the good things that are going on in our community and that there is hope and we can find that hope in Jesus Christ,” John Lake a co-organizer of Raise Bakersfield said.

People spent the day at the event being with friends and family.

“Everything has been good,” John Castro an attendee said. “I mean there is a lot of people, and everyone looks like they are having fun. They are enjoying it even though the weather started to rain right now but it’s still good. We like it.”

The event itself wasn’t a quick put together project but instead took years to set up.

“This has been a culmination of 3 years’ worth of work organizing with the churches in the community to get us here today,” Carlos Baldovinos the co-chairman of Raise Bakersfield said.

More than 400 volunteers helped put on the event. These people coming from all over different churches across Kern County.

“We roughly have 40 to 50 churches involved,” Baldovinos said. “An event like this it takes a large group of people to assemble something it. From volunteers to counselors to just a myriad of people working together as one to get to something like this.”

Now even though the wind picked up and blew throughout the entire event that didn’t stop the fun. People still enjoyed listening to the gospel, live music and spent time together celebrating one another.