Hundreds attend 42nd annual Bakersfield Prayer Breakfast

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Hundreds attended the 42nd annual Bakersfield Prayer Breakfast Thursday morning at the Mechanics Bank Convention Center.

Former Ohio Congressman Bob McEwen was the keynote speaker. McEwen served six terms in the U.S. House of Representatives and is now the executive director of the Council for National Policy.

“It’s good for the world to know that California is not just LA and San Francisco — it’s people that love their country and neighbors and go to work every day and bless each other as they pull together,” McEwen said. “That’s what this breakfast is about, to find ways we can minister to others in a loving, American tradition.”

This year’s theme was “One Nation Under God.”

The event resumed its usual format after last year's changes due to the coronavirus pandemic.




