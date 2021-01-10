Human remains found near Rosamond, bone found in Bakersfield; neither related to two missing boys in California City

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – It’s been almost three weeks since two little boys were reported missing in California City. Today – there were reports of remains found in two separate cities. Search parties are getting smaller but there are still a few people looking for the two boys.

Today – one group in Bakersfield found a bone that appeared to be a human foot. And some hikers near rosamond stumbled upon human remains. The search for 3-year-old Orson and 4-year-old Orrin West continues almost three weeks after they were reported missing.

“These are two little babies,” said Taj-Ma Parks, a Bakersfield resident. “Three and four years old and they’re helpless, innocent in this situation. That’s why. It’s just one of those things that tugs at your heart.”

This group of bakersfield residents has gone out to search almost everyday this past week. They scan the roads and fields near the Casa Loma Apartments in east Bakersfield.

“We’re searching for the missing boys,” said Destiny Grandson, a Bakersfield resident. “While they search in California City we just feel we need to search here because this is by the previous address that they lived.”

They’ve seen a few questionable items – but they called Bakersfield Police after seeing a bone that looked like a human foot.

“In removing some of the bush we came across what looks like a remain of some sort,” Parks said. “Don’t know if its animal or human. To me it sort of looks to be human. But I’m no expert so I can’t really know.”

Police came and took a look. They consulted the coroner who determined that it seemed to be a bone from a goat.

“We’re just going to continue to search every field, canal, empty field, reservoir in the area that we can just to cover all bases because these boys need to be found,” Grandson said.

But they weren’t the only ones that saw something. Hikers called police after finding remains near rosamond – around 30 miles from California City. They were right off Highway 14, at the intersection of frontage and dawn roads. Kern County Sheriff’s Office confirmed these were partial remains of a human body. But the Chief of Police in California City says these remains are not connected to the two missing boys.

Anyone with information can call the California City Police Department at 760-373-8606. To remain anonymous call the secret witness line at 661-322-4040.