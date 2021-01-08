Human remains found beneath 24th Street bridge

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police found skeletal human remains beneath the 24th Street bridge near Buck Owens Boulevard.

The remains are consistent with those of a man, and were located in a transient encampment in a crawlspace beneath the bridge, police said. An investigation is ongoing and the coroner’s office will determine the person’s identity and release their name.

Police began searching under the bridge Thursday night after receiving a report of possible human remains being located, the department said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.