Human remains found near where missing man's car was located last year

Investigators in a field off Weiser and Lost Hills roads Sunday afternoon.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- The human remains found Sunday afternoon by Lost Hills and Weiser Roads have yet to be identified, and it's not known whether they belonged to a male or female.

But the skeletal remains were in an area not far from where a missing Sacramento man's red Chrysler Sebring was located a year ago.

Ryan Grable was last heard from May 22 of last year when he called dispatchers and said he was following a vehicle that had been following him, according to the San Mateo County/San Francisco-Bay Area Missing Persons Facebook page.

Grable's cellphone and other belongings were located inside his abandoned car.

On Sunday, a Facebook page titled "Help Find Ryan Grable - Missing in California" posted, "Please pray for Ryan's brother and all who love him while we wait to find out more about the remains found in Lost Hills today."

The Sheriff's Office said the remains were spotted by a passerby and showed no obvious signs of trauma.